Death Valley Girls share new song 'Magic Powers'









Death Valley Girls - 'Magic Powers' 3.5

Later this month, American alternative rockers Death Valley Girls will be releasing their fifth studio album, Islands in the Sky. We’ve already heard previous preview singles like ‘What Are the Odds’ and ‘Sunday’, and today, we’re getting another taste of the LP with the new track ‘Magic Powers’.

Wound up in the band’s signature blend of fuzzy guitars and sonic soundscapes, ‘Magic Powers’ is yet another killer track for a band that seems to be collecting great songs like they’re going out of style. Some would argue that they are going out of style, but that’s why you should pay closer attention to bands like Death Valley Girls.

Seriously: the group has four killer full-length albums, and they don’t even have a Wikipedia page. Founding drummer Patty Schemel played in Hole, for god’s sake. If that kind of resume doesn’t get you interested in Death Valley Girls, plus the personal guarantee that you’ll hear some awesome garage rock, then I just can’t help you. You are officially a lost cause.

“I was walking down the street, and all of the sudden it dawned on me that almost all the things that kids bullied me about, or I got in trouble for in school, or was told would make me never amount to anything, were actually my magic powers,” singer Bonnie Bloomgarden shared in a statement. “My voice isn’t too high, or funny, it’s how I cast my spells! I’m not a bad student, I love learning, and being a seeker! And I’m not a crazy person with weird ideas, that will never fit into society, I’m a witch, and I have magic powers!”

So while the whole “Witches vs. the World” trope is a bit of old hat at this point (that’s the one and only joke, I swear), ‘Magic Powers’ has enough venom and swagger to push it beyond the realms of predictability. If you’re the kind of person who misses when rock bands played rock music, first of all, you need to get out more. But second of all, you can find exactly what you’re looking for in the music of Death Valley Girls. You just have to take the time to go out in the world and find it. Just put on 2018’s Darkness Rains and thank me later.

Check out the video for ‘Magic Powers’ down below. Islands in the Sky is set for a February 24th release.