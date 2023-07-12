Deadletter share new single ‘Degenerate Inanimate’









Drawn from Yorkshire to the current booming scene in south London, the gang of childhood friends that make up Deadletter are doing their measured best to have a ball amid the current permacrisis. “Life imitates art,” they sang on previous hits, and their jagged Gang of Youth-like chops implies an acerbic look at society.

Now, the band are back with a new single, ‘Degenerate Inanimate’ and are looking to expound on their early successes. The latest track follows their previous funky effort, ‘The Snitching Hour’.

On the single, frontman Zac Lawrence says: “Degenerate Inanimate alludes to the feeling of betrayal felt when someone close to you is revealed as dishonest to the bone. There’s a unique form of unease which arises from having your basic intelligence mocked, as they reveal their complete lack of decency.”

The single’s attack on ‘false personality syndrome’ continues their funky recent vain, with the six-piece group growing in confidence after performances at Glastonbury and other notable festivals before they hit the road for a long run of dates in the UK and Europe from July to mid-December.

“We wanted to make something that had elements of humour and danceability, trying to explore a genuinely terrifying idea in a manner which mirrors our cultural fascination with it,” frontman Zac Lawrence said of their last EP, Heat.

Continuing: “Our tendency to work around the drumbeat and bassline is highly evident here, with the song climaxing in a cacophony of primal ecstasy.”

You can check out their latest single below.