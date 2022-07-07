Dead Kennedys announce reissue of 'Fresh Fruit for Rotting Vegetables'









Dead Kennedys have announced a 40th-anniversary reissue of Fresh Fruit for Rotting Vegetables.

The release features rare archival photos and interviews with artists who were inspired by the album including Billie Joe Armstrong, Dave Grohl, and former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson. The expanded edition of Fresh Fruit for Rotting Vegetables will be arriving on September 30th via Manifesto Records.

It includes ‘Chemical Warfare (2020 Remix)’ which original Dead Kennedys guitarist and the album’s co-producer East Bay Ray said was the beginning of the record’s journey. In a statement, he shared: “When the label suggested we remix Fresh Fruit for Rotting Vegetables, [bassist] Klaus Fluoride and I were sceptical. But we thought, ‘Why not? Let’s give it a try.’… We tried one song, ‘Chemical Warfare.’ What Chris came back with was amazing. Everyone heard the difference, so we said, ‘All right, let’s go!’”

Engineer Chris Lord-Alge added: “Revisiting Fresh Fruit for Rotting Vegetables was such an inside peek at a band packing so much excitement onto tape for every song. The style and playing has such drive and spirit. The big challenge for me was keeping it honest to its original sound and not letting it become modern but improving the separation and clarity. A major chapter in history for Dead Kennedys.”

Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl also spoke about the impact of Dead Kennedys on him and said: “I went to the DK’s Rock against Reagan show in Washington. The Dead Kennedys were playing, and were one of my favorite bands. There were police helicopters all over the place and buses filled up with riot police. As a 13-year-old kid, that was like my own little revolution.”

Meanwhile, Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong noted: “My education was punk rock — what the Dead Kennedys said — it was attacking America, but it was America at the same time.”