Dead Kennedys and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer D.H. Peligro has died









Dead Kennedys have posted a statement announcing the death of their drummer, D.H. Peligro. The band shared, “Dead Kennedys’ drummer D.H. Peligro passed away in his Los Angeles home yesterday, October 28th. Police on the scene stated that he died from trauma to the head caused by an accidental fall.”

“Arrangements are pending and will be announced in the coming days. We ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time. Thank you for your thoughts and words of comfort.”

Peligro, who was just 63, joined Dead Kennedys in 1981, replacing founding drummer Bruce Slesinger, better known as Ted. After the band broke up in 1986, Peligro joined Red Hot Chili Peppers for a year in 1988, although he was fired for drug and alcohol-related issues.

Dead Kennedys reunited in 2001, and Peligro continued drumming for the band until his death. He even had a brief solo career, releasing three albums under the name Peligro.

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea Tweeted: “DH Peligro forever and ever. The funnest, kindest and the rockingest. My dear brother I’m so grateful for our time I love you forever.”

However, in an extended moving tribute posted on Instagram, he shared: “My dear friend, my brother I miss you so much. I’m devastated today, a river of tears, but all my life I will treasure every second. The first time I saw you play with the DK’s in ’81 you blew my mind. The power, the soul, the recklessness. You became my beloved friend, so many times of every kind.”

“We had so much fun, so much joy, having each other’s backs. I love you with all my heart. You are the truest rocker, and a crucial part of rhcp history. D H P in the place to be, you live forever in our hearts, you wild man, you bringer of joy, you giant hearted man. I will always honor you. Rest In Peace and freedom from all that restrained you.”

