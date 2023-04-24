David Lynch thinks movies “are in a bad place”









The American auteur, David Lynch, has made a rare interview appearance where he declared that modern movies are “in a bad place”.

Speaking in an interview with the French film magazine Cahiers du Cinema, Lynch discussed the negative effect that the Covid-19 pandemic had on the cinema industry. “Coronavirus has put a stop” to audiences going to the cinema, the director stated, adding: “Feature films are in a bad place, series have taken their place … You could sit down and actually have the experience of stepping into a whole new world. Now that’s all in the damn history books. It’s distressing”.

Elsewhere, the director also stated that “TV is not bad,” with his own show Twin Peaks: The Return being broadcast on the small screen back in 2017. Despite this, he added: “Saying goodbye to movie theatres is the hardest part. Art and writing are over. Theatre owners … continue for the love of cinema. There are still heroes fighting for it”.

Lynch extended his criticism to the smallest possible movie screens too, berating the act of watching a film on a mobile phone. Whilst not the first time the director has gone on a similar rant, Lynch exclaimed, “I always say: people think they’ve seen a movie, but if they’ve watched it on a phone, they haven’t seen anything. It’s sad”.

The filmmaker most recently appeared in Steven Spielberg’s ‘Best Picture’ nominee, The Fabelmans, take a look at a clip of him in action below.