David Lynch on the “pathetic” way of watching movies









David Lynch, the enigmatic filmmaker known for his surreal and mind-bending creations, has never been one to mince words – particularly when it concerns how modern technology affects how we experience films. The visionary behind masterpieces like Mulholland Drive and the cult TV series Twin Peaks, Lynch is a staunch advocate for preserving the cinematic experience in its purest form.

He believes that true movie magic can only be conjured within the confines of a darkened theatre, with a vast screen and impeccable sound. “If you have a chance to enter another world, then you need a big picture in a dark room with great sound,” Lynch declared in an interview with The New Review. “It’s a spiritual, magic experience.” The director’s frustration becomes palpable when he contrasts this ideal with the prevalent mode of film consumption today. He laments: “If you have the same movie on a little computer screen with bad sound – and this is the way people are seeing films now – it’s such a shame.”

Lynch’s perspective is rooted in a deep reverence for the art of cinema and a belief that the medium can transport viewers to realms beyond their imagination. It’s an immersive experience that he fears is diluted when confined to the constraints of smartphones, tablets, or laptops. Moreover, Lynch’s critique of the contemporary film landscape extends beyond the realm of screen size and sound quality. He expressed disillusionment with the industry’s focus on commercial success over artistic innovation.

“It’s a very depressing picture,” Lynch mused. “With alternative cinema – any sort of cinema that isn’t mainstream – you’re fresh out of luck in terms of getting theatre space and having people come to see it.” Lynch’s own body of work is a testament to his penchant for the unconventional and the avant-garde, which often challenges mainstream sensibilities.

However, he acknowledges the evolving landscape of filmmaking and the dominance of profit-driven ventures. “Even if I had a big idea, the world is different now,” Lynch noted. “Unfortunately, my ideas are not what you’d call commercial, and money really drives the boat these days.” He suggests that cable television, with its capacity to nurture unique and daring storytelling, has become a more fertile ground for his artistic expression than the traditional cinematic landscape.

“So I don’t know what my future is. I don’t have a clue what I’m going to be able to do in the world of cinema,” Lynch admitted. “And television is way more interesting than cinema now. It seems like the art-house has gone to cable.”

In an industry increasingly driven by commercial considerations, Lynch’s uncompromising commitment to the purity of cinema and his willingness to speak his mind serve as a stark reminder of the ever-evolving nature of the art form he holds oh so dearly. Never one to mince words, he summarised his thoughts on people watching movies on phones or tablets: “It’s a shameful, shameful thing. It’s so pathetic.”