David Lynch denies rumours about new film at Cannes









The global film community could not contain their excitement when rumours started circulating that this year’s edition of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival would feature a brand new secret project by none other than David Lynch. However, it seems like those rumours were directed at another director of Lynch’s stature.

In a new interview with EW, Lynch spoke about the remastering process for his film Inland Empire when he was asked to address the rumours that he had been working on a mystery film all this while. Upon hearing the question, Lynch burst out laughing and claimed that all those wild theories were completely unsubstantiated.

“I have no new film coming out,” Lynch clarified, disappointing millions of fans all around the world. “That’s a total rumour. So there you are. It is not happening. I don’t have a project. I have nothing at Cannes. It’s unfortunate. It got built up that people thought, ‘Oh, that’d be nice.’ But there is something new, but it’s not mine.”

Many believed it was an extended pilot for his TV show Wisteria but it seems like Lynch doesn’t know what it is either. “I don’t know whose it is,” the filmmaker added. “They say there’s something new at Cannes, and they don’t say whose it is, and some people thought it was my film, but it’s not. So we’ll wait and see, and see whose it is.”

Contrary to the news that Lynch had been working on a secret project that nobody knew about, the director also opened up about what he had actually been doing all these days. Talking about his current projects, Lynch said: “I’m working on painting and sculpture each day. And I’ve been working on Lost Highway colour-correcting and timing.”

