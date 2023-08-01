The David Lynch masterpiece that “still haunts” Steven Yeun









Widely regarded as one of the most talented performing artists in the industry, Steven Yeun has demonstrated his undeniable skill time and time again. Ranging from Bong Joon-ho to Jordan Peele, the American actor has collaborated with some of the finest directors in the current landscape while reinforcing his filmography with stellar works. In addition to his film career, Yeun has also enjoyed a highly successful TV run through beloved shows like The Walking Dead.

After delivering yet another acclaimed performance in Peele’s latest sci-fi horror film Nope, Yeun returned this year with a truly refreshing series called Beef. Produced by A24, the brand-new Netflix show featured him opposite Ali Wong in a black comedy about the lives of Asian Americans. Already considered by many to be among the most impressive miniseries of the year, Beef is exactly the kind of work that streaming platforms need right now.

As an avid fan of cinema and film history, Yeun has often spoken at length about his admiration for actors and filmmakers from different eras. During a conversation with Criterion, he revealed his love for pioneers like Yasujirō Ozu as well as contemporary visionaries such as Wes Anderson. However, one of the cinematic masterpieces that continues to have a profound impact on Yeun belongs to none other than the great David Lynch.

When asked about his favourite films of all time, Yeun cited Lynch’s complex 2001 neo-noir as a seminal influence on his life and career. He explained: “Mulholland Drive was probably the nerdiest experience I’ve had. Just watching the film and then thinking about it, listening to commentaries, then researching online what other connections I missed and seeing all these deeper themes and meanings, I realised that’s how you can make a film!”

The actor revealed that the film’s ability to toy with the audience’s minds expanded his understanding of the medium. In addition, Naomi Watts’ breakout performance showed him the limitless potential of a powerful role. Yeun added: “This was the first Lynch film I ever saw. That Naomi Watts performance, and the performance within the performance, still haunts me. The movie felt like it was just kind of fucking with me, and I really enjoyed that.”

Undoubtedly one of Lynch’s finest directorial efforts, Mulholland Drive will always be a crucially important cinematic milestone that explains the American psyche unlike any other artistic project out there. It is the iconic American auteur’s twisted love letter to Los Angeles and cinema, drawing us into a dark world of mysteries that aren’t meant to be solved.

Watch the trailer for Mulholland Drive below.