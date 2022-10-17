David Lynch, and Grandaddy’s Jason Lytle appear in 'This Is Sparklehorse' documentary









David Lynch and Grandaddy’s Jason Lytle are among those who appear in the new documentary about the late musician Mark Linkous, This Is Sparklehorse.

Linkous formed Sparklehorse in 1995 after spending years on the periphery. Although they were technically a group, he surrounded himself with a rotating supporting cast of musicians, and Linkaus was the only member who was there from the beginning until the end.

Sparklehorse managed to garner a loyal cult following, and released five albums in total. Their final album was a collaborative record with Danger Mouse, The Dark Nights Of The Soul, which also featured Lynch, and was released four months after Linkous’ death in 2010.

Tragically, Linkous died by suicide. His 19-year-long marriage was reportedly on the brink of breaking down, and the musician was also grieving following the suicide of his close friend, Vic Chestnutt. A toxicology report later found his blood alcohol content was 0.43 at the time of his death, additionally, benzodiazepines and antidepressants were also found in his system.

The documentary, This Is Sparklehorse, includes archive interview footage of Linkous, and new footage from his brother, Matt. The late artist’s close friend and musician Gemma Hayes said about the documentary: “This a such beautiful and poignant documentary about the life and music of the man behind Sparklehorse, Mark Linkous. It brings Mark’s delicate and dark music into the light and into our lives again.”

Watch the trailer below.