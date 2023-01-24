Watch David Lynch clash with his crew on 'Twin Peaks: The Return'









When it comes to his art, David Lynch is never one to compromise. Through his surreal masterpieces, such as Eraserhead and Mulholland Drive, Lynch has developed a brand of cinematic surrealism that has resonated with audiences all over the world. No matter how old they get, Lynch’s films will always remain just as incomprehensible and magical as they were when they first came out.

Although Lynch was briefly attached to a new TV series that Netflix had reportedly picked up, his last project remains Twin Peaks: The Return. A brilliant addition to the extensive legacy of Lynch’s dizzying masterpiece Twin Peaks, The Return proved that Lynch is still at the top of his game. In addition to all the accolades, it was even named the greatest film of the decade by Cahiers du cinéma.

While reflecting on returning to work, Lynch told Deadline: “I’ve learned how much I love it. I’ve learned that filmmaking is a magical, magical, magical medium… I look for what I appreciate, what moves me… What I think is great, there again, it’s just the eye of the beholder. A lot of people that I like, other people don’t like. It’s just the way it is in the world.”

The filmmaker added: “Feature films have fallen on hard times these days. And it’s sad, but it’s the reality. I always say now, cable television is the new arthouse. People have freedom and can make a continuing story. It’s pretty beautiful, but it’s not the big screen, so there’s a little bit of sorrow in the picture and a little bit of sorrow in the sound.”

While the end product was fascinating, the production process of Twin Peaks: The Return was notoriously arduous for Lynch, who had to overcome a lot of obstacles. In one viral clip from the production, Lynch can be seen arguing with his crew when they try to prevent him from going “dreamy” while conceptualising the show’s approach.

Lynch complains about the lack of experimentation and innovation in the production, pushing back against the crew who were obligated to stick to deadlines. Despite the clash, Lynch always values his collaborators and claimed that the fact that people supported him in his journey was “a big surprise. I mean, if you did something that you like and then you find that others like that too, it’s a beautiful thing, but it’s also somewhat surprising, especially if it’s a little off the beaten path.”

Watch the clip below.