David Letterman on The National: “Nobody’s cooler than Matt Berninger”









David Letterman has spoken about some of the artists inducted into the 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. While “disappointed but not angry” that Warren Zevon got snubbed, the former late-night chat show was even more surprised not to see The National listed in the class of 2023, calling them “your saddest friend’s favourite band”,

Heaping praise on the band, Letterman said, “Oh, I love the National,” before going on to talk about his affection for the band’s 2022 track ‘Weird Goodbyes’, which wasn’t featured on their new album First Two Pages Of Frankenstein.

“They had this song called ‘Weird Goodbyes,’ which is not on the new album, he’s singing about the weird goodbyes, ‘I don’t know why I don’t try harder.’ He is a man who is preoccupied, it’s been a sad parting of the ways [with] family. ‘I don’t know why I don’t try harder.’ That’s preoccupying Matt Berninger…”

Letterman also took the opportunity to poke fun at Berninger’s lyrics: “And now here comes the punch: ‘I feel like throwing towels into water.’ Woah, Jesus, what a mad man! Call the police! The guy’s gonna throw towels into water! But I say that because I love the National, and I wish I could be Matt Berninger because nobody’s cooler than Matt Berninger, and they ought to be in the Hall Of Fame.”

You can watch the full video below.