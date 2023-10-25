David Fincher reveals planned ‘World War Z’ sequel was similar to ‘The Last Of Us’









Director David Fincher has claimed his plans for the cancelled World War Z sequel were similar to HBO’s television series The Last Of Us.

While promoting his new film The Killer, starring Michael Fassbender, Fincher was asked about his ideas for the canned sequel. In the interview, he suggested the film would have been “a little like The Last Of Us.”

“I’m glad that we didn’t do what we were doing, because The Last Of Us has a lot more real estate to explore the same stuff,” he continued to GQ, “In our title sequence, we were going to use the little parasite… they used it in their title sequence, and in that wonderful opening with the Dick Cavett, David Frost-style talk show.”

Based on the book of the same name, the original World War Z was directed by Marc Forster and released in 2013. It was originally planned as a trilogy, and Fincher came on to direct the sequel in 2017, with Brad Pitt set to return to his starring role. However, plans for the movie were cancelled in 2019.

Since it was canned, Fincher has focused on a number of releases with Netflix, including the murder thriller show Mindhunter, the anthology series Love, Death & Robots, and his Citizen Kane biopic Mank.

Fincher’s latest offering, The Killer, will also be released on the platform on November 10th, following its theatrical release on October 27th. The film is based on a French graphic novel series and follows Fassbender as an assassin on a mission gone wrong.

Watch the trailer for The Killer below.