David Ellefson claims that Dave Mustaine still bemoaning his dismissal from Metallica 40 years later is "f--king pathetic"









David Ellefson has publicly claimed that Dave Mustaine still apparently bemoaning his dismissal from Metallica 40 years after he was fired is “f–king pathetic”.

Ellefson himself was recently fired from Mustaine’s band Megadeth after sexually explicit texts that he had sent ended up on the internet. Although Ellefson claims that the allegations against him were false, he was fired from the band all the same.

Since then, Ellefson has been reflecting on the damning incident, and in a recent interview with Heavy Talk, he stated: “I took care of it. And then once the word came out that I was fired, then it turned into this big f–king thing, which, quite honestly, was very damaging and very hurtful and not fair.”

However, he has been determine not to make the matter linger. “Look, I have no choice but to have to forgive it so I can move on. I really don’t,” he continued. “So I don’t know what more to say about it other than that. Look, at some point… The damage was done. So you move on. We’re all human, and it is what it is. You can’t lament it.”

Cuttingly adding: “I’ve watched how he’s treated his dismissal from Metallica, still bitching about it 40 years later, and I think it looks fucking pathetic. And it’s, like, ‘You know what? Fix you shit and move on.’ And that’s how I’ve chosen to deal with it: fix your shit and move on.”

Mustaine was fired from Metallica in 1983 during the recording of their debut album in New York. The band have cited that his alcoholism, drug abuse, aggressive behaviour, and continued clashes with founding members made his position untenable in the band. Mustaine has always bemoaned this, calling the incident: “no warning, no second chance”.