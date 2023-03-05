Bonnie Raitt: David Crosby’s favourite singer of all time









The late David Crosby was a man famed for his hot takes. From his days in The Byrds to his final moments, expressing his opinions freely was a key part of his brand. Crosby’s thoughts came in many forms over the years. These included controversial incidents in which he criticised his former bandmates and their wives, a regret he would ultimately carry with him until the end.

Understandably, his outspoken ways generated a variety of results. His former bandmate Neil Young once famously remarked: “Crosby should write an introspective book: ‘Why People Won’t Talk to Me Anymore’.” When he passed away earlier in the year, despite what commentators might have thought of him, it was widely accepted that music had lost one of its most colourful characters.

Of course, one thing is also sure regarding David Crosby; he knew what he was talking about when it came to music. After all, the man could claim to have been a vital figure in two of the most seminal outfits in music history. Across his storied career, Crosby was often asked about his favourite musicians, and over the years, he made it clear who his favourite singer was.

That title went to Bonnie Raitt, the brilliant American blues singer and guitarist who collaborated with Warren Zevon, The Pointer Sisters and John Prine in her time. When participating in the 2008 Rolling Stone ballot for ‘The 100 Greatest Singers’, Crosby named Raitt as his choice for the greatest, ahead of James Taylor and John Lennon, who sat at two and three, respectively. Then, some 14 years after the survey, Crosby hadn’t changed his mind. He wrote on Twitter: “Bonnie Raitt has been my most favourite singer for a long time ….does no tricks …no vocal pyrotechnics …but she tells the Tale, and her heart is in it, and she is just a beautiful singer”.

After Crosby passed away on January 18th, Raitt penned a kind tribute for her late friend, posted through her official website. She wrote: “Beyond words, my sadness at saying goodbye to my dear friend. David’s brilliance and uniqueness as a singer, songwriter and guitarist will always set him apart and among the very best. There was no one like him, on or off stage. Thank you, David, for all you gave us. For all the years of our shared music, activism and friendship. Yours was a life truly well lived. My deepest condolences to Jan, Django, James and all the family. I know he will live on in our hearts and his music forever. — Bonnie”.

See more Bonnie Raitt has been my most favorite singer for a long time ….does no tricks …no vocal pyrotechnics …but she tells the Tale and her heart is in it and she is just a beautiful singer https://t.co/PYdUAQDUaX — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) July 4, 2022