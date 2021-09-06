David Crosby calls Neil Young the "most selfish person" in music







In a brutally honest interview, legendary American singer-songwriter David Crosby has called out his former bandmate, Neil Young, describing him the “most selfish person” he knows. In Crosby’s opinion, the members of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young were divided by “petty-assed bullshit.”

In the interview, Crosby shared details of his troubled relationship with Young, admitting: “Neil has got a genuine beef. I did say something bad about his girlfriend [Daryl Hannah]. I said I thought she was a predator. OK, he can be mad at me. That’s all right.”

However, that didn’t stop Crosby from calling Young “probably the most self-centred, self-obsessed, selfish person I know. He only thinks about Neil, period. That’s the only person he’ll consider. We haven’t talked for a couple of years,” Crosby added. “And I’m not going to talk to him. I don’t want to talk to him. I’m not happy with him at all. To me, that’s all ancient history, man.”

Crosby also took a swipe at former bandmate Graham Nash, arguing that he “just changed from the guy I thought was my best friend to being a guy that is definitely my enemy, so I don’t see any future there at all.”

Elsewhere, Neil Young has criticised gig promoters for organising shows while the threat of Covid-19 still looms large, urging them to cancel all upcoming festivals and concerts. In a recent blog post to his official website, Young described Covid-era concerts as “super-spreader events”, arguing that promoters have to be held accountable for any rise in cases resulting from the performances.

“The big promoters, if they had the awareness, could stop these shows,” Young wrote. “Live Nation, AEG, and the other big promoters could shut this down if they could just forget about making money for a while.”

David Crosby released his new album For Free back in July 2021. You can take a listen to the title track below.

