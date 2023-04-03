David Cronenberg’s ‘The Shrouds’ among €8.3m Eurimages funding recipients
Mon 3rd Apr 2023 16.22 BST

Director David Cronenberg has found funding for his upcoming feature film The Shrouds. Cronenberg will be among the numerous directors who will share €8.3 million thanks to Eurimages’ latest round of co-production funding.

Cronenberg’s 21st feature film has received €500,000, the largest amount awarded in this round of funding. The French-Canadian co-production is set to star Vincent Cassel as a widower who creates a device that allows him to connect with the deceased. Diane Kruger and Guy Pearce also set to star in the upcoming film.

Eurimages was first established in 1989 as a fund of the Council of Europe. Eurimages promotes independent filmmaking throughout the continent of Europe by providing financial support to feature-length fiction, animation, and documentary films on the understanding that the films will be produced in Europe.

The only other project to also receive €500,000 is Adrià Garcia’s animated feature film The Treasure Of Barracuda, a co-production between Spain and Belgium. Other projects that received funding include Kirill Serebrennikov’s Disappearance, a Franch-German co-production that tells the story of Nazi experimental doctor Josef Mengele during his time as a fugitive in South America after World War II; and Agnieszka Holland’s The Green Border. The latter received €380,000, while the former was awarded €350,000.

The selection also included six documentaries and two animated films.

