David Cronenberg’s ‘The Shrouds’ among €8.3m Eurimages funding recipients









Director David Cronenberg has found funding for his upcoming feature film The Shrouds. Cronenberg will be among the numerous directors who will share €8.3 million thanks to Eurimages’ latest round of co-production funding.

Cronenberg’s 21st feature film has received €500,000, the largest amount awarded in this round of funding. The French-Canadian co-production is set to star Vincent Cassel as a widower who creates a device that allows him to connect with the deceased. Diane Kruger and Guy Pearce also set to star in the upcoming film.

Eurimages was first established in 1989 as a fund of the Council of Europe. Eurimages promotes independent filmmaking throughout the continent of Europe by providing financial support to feature-length fiction, animation, and documentary films on the understanding that the films will be produced in Europe.

The only other project to also receive €500,000 is Adrià Garcia’s animated feature film The Treasure Of Barracuda, a co-production between Spain and Belgium. Other projects that received funding include Kirill Serebrennikov’s Disappearance, a Franch-German co-production that tells the story of Nazi experimental doctor Josef Mengele during his time as a fugitive in South America after World War II; and Agnieszka Holland’s The Green Border. The latter received €380,000, while the former was awarded €350,000.

The selection also included six documentaries and two animated films.