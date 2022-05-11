David Cronenberg is "expecting walkouts" during his new film at Cannes









The latest edition of the Cannes Film Festival is around the corner and there are some truly fascinating films that will have their premiere there, including the brand new sci-fi body horror film by David Cronenberg – Crimes of the Future. The news has delighted film fans around the world and they are eagerly waiting to witness Cronenberg’s return.

Crimes of the Future will star Cronenberg’s frequent collaborator Viggo Mortensen alongside others such as Kristen Stewart. While most details about the project have been kept secret before the big premiere, Mortensen previously spoke about the upcoming Cronenberg film and described it as a unique neo-noir.

In a new interview, Cronenberg claimed that he is expecting people to walk out during the Cannes premiere of Crimes of the Future because of the strong visual narrative he has created. “There are some very strong scenes,” Cronenberg said. “I mean, I’m sure that we will have walkouts within the first five minutes of the movie.”

Adding, “I’m sure of that. Some people who have seen the film have said that they think the last 20 minutes will be very hard on people, and that there’ll be a lot of walkouts. Some guy said that he almost had a panic attack. And I say, ‘Well, that would be OK.’ But I’m not convinced that that will be a general reaction.”

“I do expect walkouts in Cannes, and that’s a very special thing,” the filmmaker commented. “Whether they’ll be outraged the way they were with Crash, I somehow don’t think so. They might be revulsed to the point that they want to leave, but that’s not the same as being outraged. However, I have no idea really what’s going to happen.”

Watch the new trailer below.