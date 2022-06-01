David Cronenberg wants to cast Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in new movie









David Cronenberg has been at the centre of public attention lately, thanks to the Cannes premiere of his latest project Crimes of the Future. Starring Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensen among others, the film received a standing ovation at the prestigious film festival even though some walked out of the premiere due to its gruesome opening scene.

Marking Cronenberg’s return to the familiar realm of sci-fi body horror, Crimes of the Future has been described as a provocative cinematic experience which is just as unsettling as some of Cronenberg’s previous achievements. Having been planned for a long time now, the project has not disappointed Cronenberg fans.

In a new interview, the master of body horror discussed future projects and even revealed that he had a special idea for a new film starring Twilight co-stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart together. Cronenberg has worked with both the actors which is why he is keen on making this film which many have called a Twilight reunion.

“It was Robert who actually introduced me to Kristen,” Cronenberg said while talking about their respective trajectories. “They have developed beautifully, separately, as actors. Making arthouse movies and successfully carrying that off. Kristen and I had a great time and Rob and I had a great time.”

The filmmaker added: “I don’t want to get into it because it wouldn’t be my next movie, however, it might be problematic since fans might expect a certain kind of relationship and that would get in the way of creating new characters for them. So, I have a strange feeling that might be problematic, so it’s only theoretical for now.”

