David Byrne says relationship between Talking Heads members is “very cordial”









Ahead of their appearance at the Toronto Film Festival, David Byrne has described the current relationship between members of Talking Heads as “very cordial”.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of their groundbreaking concert film, Talking Heads are re-releasing Stop Making Sense in conjunction with A24. It will be first shown in Toronto on September 10th with Byrne scheduled to participate in a Q&A after the premiere with director Spike Lee alongside his former bandmates Chris Frantz, Tina Weymouth and Jerry Harrison.

Speaking ahead of the premiere in Canada, Byrne has reflected on their “divorce” and explained how the re-release of Stop Making Sense has helped bring them together once more.

“Divorces are never easy,” he told the New York Times. “We get along OK. It’s all very cordial and whatever. It’s not like we’re all best friends. But everybody’s very happy to see this film coming back out,” Byrne added.

The musician continued: “We’re all united in the fact that we really love what we did here. So that kind of helps us talk to one another and get along.”

Meanwhile, Byrne recently admitted he was “not pleasant to be around” during the band’s tenure and discussed his “regrets” over the way it unravelled.

“As a younger person, I was not as pleasant to be around. When I was working on some Talking Heads shows, I was more of a little tyrant,” he said. “And then I learned to relax, and I also learned that collaborating with people, both sides get more if there’s a good relationship instead of me telling everybody what to do.”

“I think [the end] wasn’t handled well. It was kind of ugly,” Byrne continued. Later in the same interview, he added: “I have regrets on how that was handled. I don’t think I did it in the best way, but I think it was kind of inevitable that would happen anyway. We have a cordial relationship now. We’re sort of in touch, but we don’t hang out together.”