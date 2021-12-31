Watch David Byrne perform Talking Heads classic at debut ‘American Utopia: Unchained’









There is no doubting that American Utopia is one of the greatest live shows of recent times, perhaps even of all time for that matter, however, with the pandemic sadly enforcing restrictions, many fans were wondering how the stripped back incarnation would pan out. Fortunately, it would seem that it is just as exultant as before.

It was revealed in the last few days that in order to continue the Broadway show in light of spiralling Omicron cases in New York, performances would have to be adapted to match with restrictions. David Byrne referred to this as a sort of American Utopia unplugged.

As a result of the restrictions, Byrne and his amazing band of musicians might not have been able to continue their grand march through the crowd finale for ‘Road to Nowhere’ but the stripped-back parade around the stage proved a thrilling compromise.

Elsewhere, Byrne introduced some new tracks to the setlist including the latter-day Talking Heads classic ‘(Nothing but) Flowers’ and the Brian Eno collaboration ‘My Big Nurse’ and ‘Life is Long’.

Speaking about the reconstructed show, Byrne said: “We’re having a great time learning this stuff and a lot of fun doing it. It’s gonna be amazing. I’m excited about it. I think it shows that we can adapt and persevere.”

In the clip below, you can catch Byrne embarking on a blistering ‘Unchained’ rendition of the classic track ‘Life During Wartime’ from the Talking Heads album Fear of Music.