David Byrne’s ‘American Utopia’ returns to Broadway with restriction adapted show









David Byrne’s live concert, American Utopia, has returned to Broadway after modifications were enforced upon the show to help tackle the Omicron surge in New York.

The astounding live experience returned for its latest Broadway run earlier this year, however, it was sadly forced to cancel dates as Covid-19 cases began to rise once more in the New York area.

Since then, the show has thankfully been able to adapt its format to ensure that future dates can still be fulfilled at least to some extent. The concerts will resume on December 28th.

In a Facebook video, the former Talking Heads man announced: “Most nights I’m on this stage performing American Utopia on Broadway. However, several members of our company, band and crew – who are fully vaccinated – have tested positive for Covid-19.”

Adding: “Fortunately, these band members and crew don’t have severe symptoms and are following the CDC guidelines. We hope that they’ll be back with us in a few weeks. Unfortunately, though, they can’t come to the theatre and they can’t help us make this show.”

He then concluded: “Rather than us cancelling our shows, we’re looking at this as a kind of opportunity to, well, honour our commitment to the audiences who are coming in the coming weeks and creating something special.”

Much like the wonderful show itself, there is a positive take on the enforced adaptations to the show as Byrne put it: “It’s our opportunity to make lemonade from Covid-19 lemons.”