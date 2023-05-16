David Bowie’s ‘Ziggy Stardust: The Global Premiere’ announced









Some 50 years after his original performance as the rockstar that fell to Earth, David Bowie will be returning to the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith in the film Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars: The Motion Picture. The film is set to document the journey of Bowie becoming the star-studded glam rocker and will feature never-before-seen footage from the show.

The original gig in 1973 was infamous for Bowie saying from the stage that it would be one of the final shows that he would ever perform. Although fans had thought that Bowie would retire from music, he spread his wings on future projects, going into different genres and leaving the ‘Ziggy Stardust’ persona behind.

The leadup to the show will feature a host of Bowie’s friends talking about his glam-rock prime as well as a red carpet event before its airing. Included in the live footage is the entirety of the set as well as a cameo appearance by the late blues guitarist Jeff Beck, who joins the band onstage for a song.

For those who cannot attend, the premiere is also set to be live-streamed through the UK and Europe and will continue to run in cinemas throughout July. The Hammersmith screening will take place on July 3rd, 50 years to the day since Bowie’s original performance.