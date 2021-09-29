David Bowie’s long-lost Toy album finally set for release







David Bowie long-lost album Toy recorded back in 2001 but never officially released is finally set to get grace record stores.

The album consists of remixed and reimagined versions of many of his early classics. Toy was originally intended to be the follow-up to 1999’s Hours, however, a dispute with Virgin Records led Bowie to pull the album from production.

The news of the release was announced with the statement on Bowie’s official Twitter page: “Depending where you are on the planet, if it’s 29th September you might be streaming the radio edit of ‘You’ve Got A Habit Of Leaving’ from the forthcoming ‘Toy’ album, via your favourite streaming service.”

The message then added: “More details regarding that and the rest of the Era Five box, later today.” As of yet, those further details are yet to be announced.

The release of a Toy box set comes only days after David Bowie’s back catalogue was purchased by Warner Music Group in a deal with his estate that no doubt promises more future releases.

The deal will expand on Warner Music’s current agreement with Bowie’s estate, which encompasses Bowie material from 1968 to 1999. The new agreement will include all of Bowie’s creative output from 2000-2016.

Many of Bowie’s later releases were previously owned by Columbia and Sony, but now, albums like 2016’s Blackstar – released shortly before Bowie’s death -will be absorbed by Warner Music.

Depending where you are on the planet, if it’s 29th September you might be streaming the radio edit of You've Got A Habit Of Leaving from the forthcoming Toy album, via your favourite streaming service. More details regarding that and the rest of the Era Five box, later today. pic.twitter.com/0eD2Q0GaUo — David Bowie Official (@DavidBowieReal) September 29, 2021

Comments