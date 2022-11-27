David Bowie stuffed socks down his pants on the set of ‘Labyrinth’









Warwick Davis has revealed that his Labyrinth co-star David Bowie stuffed several pairs of socks down his tights to play the role of Jareth the Goblin King in the 1986 fantasy adventure movie.

Speaking in an interview with The Guardian, Davis spoke about his experience working with the iconic singer, recalling: “He was very, very down to earth on the set, by the way”. Continuing, he added that the influential figure “wanted to go by Dave, despite this huge wig and seven pairs of socks down his tights,” with the singer becoming a key part of the beloved fantasy which co-starred Jennifer Connelly and Frank Oz.

Davis was speaking to the publication as part of the promotion for his upcoming Willow series, a sequel to the 1988 movie which originally starred Val Kilmer and Joanne Whalley.

The synopsis for the anticipated movie reads, “Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of six heroes sets off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save the world”.

Scheduled to be released on Disney+ on November 30th, the series is expected to attract classic movie lovers, with Disney banking on audience nostalgia for success. Released through Lucasfilm Ltd, with a story by George Lucas, Willow was one of the defining movies of the late 1980s.

Take a look at the trailer for the new Disney+ show, below.