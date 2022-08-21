Listen to a pre-fame David Bowie perform with Jimmy Page in The Manish Boys









Even the biggest stars had to begin life somewhere. Whether that is Elton John providing piano for The Hollies or Jimmy Page’s career as a session musician, there’s something so fascinating about hearing about the pre-fame lives of our favourite musicians. It helps us realise that the likes of David Bowie weren’t born into their success – rather they struggled just like the rest of us, hustling for a chance to make it big. This rare recording of David Bowie performing the bluesy number ‘I Pity The Fool’ and a psych-infused rock ‘n’ roller called ‘Take My Trip’, is a brilliant example of one of the world’s most iconic musicians honing his craft.

When Bowie joined The Manish Boys – named after the Muddy Waters song of the same name – he was still known as Davy Jones and sporting blonde hair — a look that caused much consternation among those of a more conservative bent, leading the young singer to appear on live TV to advertise a semi-satirical organisation known as ‘The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Long-Haired Men’ alongside his fellow bandmates.

After stints with The Konrads and the more blues-oriented King Bees, Bowie made a move to join The Manish Boys in 1964, who had managed to secure a record deal on The Beatles’ label, Parlophone. With the Fab Four making a big impact across the Atlantic, there was real cause for optimism. Unfortunately for Bowie, the sextet had no intention of inviting a seventh member into the group.

Lesley Corn, the band’s manager, approached The Manish Boys and told them that he was working with a new singer who would be the perfect fit. They turned down the offer. However, on seeing Bowie dressed in buckskin and knee-high boots, they decided to give him another shot. 12 months later and The Manish Boys were making a name for themselves as one of the most prominent R&B groups on the circuit. After landing a six-date tour playing alongside the likes of Gerry and the Pacemakers, Gene Pitney, The Kinks, Marianne Faithful and Bobby Shafto, they recorded ‘I Pity The Fool’ with the help of a session guitarist called Jimmy Page, who delivers a roaring solo towards the end of the track. It’s followed by a B-side written by Bowie, ‘Take My Trip’, a rhythmically complex, sax-laden number that demonstrates Bowie’s burgeoning talent as a songwriter.

Make sure you check out both recordings below.