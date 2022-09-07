David Bowie NFT project ‘Bowie On The Blockchain’ arriving next week









A new NFT project celebrating David Bowie, called ‘Bowie On The Blockchain’, is launching next week.

The new venture has seen the Bowie estate team up with the NFT marketplace OpenSea as well as Andrew D. Keller and Joaquin Acrich’s Web3 company We Love The Arts. The project launches on September 13th on OpenSea, and ‘Bowie On The Blockchain’ has been called “a first-of-its-kind multiple artist NFT sale” which champions the work of nine NFT artists.

One of the artists involved is Pussy Riot’s Nadya Tolokonnikova, who, according to a press release, has created “their own unique takes paying homage to David Bowie and his influence across their artistic and personal identities”.

In a statement, Tolokonnikova said: “David Bowie to me is a platonic ideal of an artist, charismatic, passionate, imaginative, magnetic af, he always puts art x curiosity x subversion over profit, a magician and a muse. I’m in awe and will always be. David Bowie is my dad.”

All of the profits from the sale will be donated to the humanitarian organisation CARE, where Bowie’s widow Iman serves as its Global Advocate rather than the late singer’s estate.

Meanwhile, Bowie will be receiving a place on the Camden Music Walk Of Fame in London. “David Bowie is a global influence, one of the ultimate influencers and sooner or later, we had to have him on The Music Walk Of Fame,” Lee Bennett, the founder of The Music Walk Of Fame, said in a statement.

“Our intention is for this to be the highest honour a music figure can receive in the UK and beyond, the unveiling of David’s stone ensures that legacy. We have huge plans for the future, but for now, let’s celebrate one of the greats of music.”

