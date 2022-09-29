David Bowie's 'Hunky Dory' will receive a deluxe reissue featuring unreleased tracks









David Bowie‘s seminal album Hunky Dory turned 50 last year, which was celebrated with an anniversary picture disc. Now, Parlophone will be reissuing the album on an even larger scale by releasing a 4-CD box set containing 48 previously unreleased tracks and demos recorded during the year leading up to the album’s release in 1971.

The collection – Divine Symmetry (An Alternate Journey Through Hunky Dory) – is set for release on November 25th and will include a 100-page hardcover book containing exclusive photos alongside a replica of Bowie’s notebook that he used during the creation of the album. The notebook allows listeners a greater insight into Bowie’s ideas for costumes, lyrics, setlists, and recording notes.

Liner notes have been contributed by Hunky Dory’s co-producer Ken Scott alongside Bowie expert Tris Penna and others close to the musician, such as George Underwood, Louanne Richards, and Dana Gillespie.

Additionally, a Blu-Ray disc will be included in the box set, which takes additional versions of Hunky Dory tracks and uses them to create a reimagined version of the album. This version of the album will be available on vinyl in February next year and contains an ‘original ending’ version of ‘Life on Mars?’ and the original mix of ‘Andy Warhol’.

The deluxe box set boasts demo tracks and never-before-released cuts such as ‘King Of The City’ and ‘Right on Mother’. The second CD contains a John Peel live session, and CD three features a BBC live session. The BOWPROMO EP, B-sides, and brand-new mixes can also be found in the collection.

Parlophone has released a previously-unreleased version of ‘Kooks’, originally aired on BBC’s Sounds of the 70s with Bob Harris radio show to celebrate the announcement.

