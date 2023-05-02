Neil Tennant on David Bowie’s boring butties









It has been revealed by Pet Shop Boys’ Neil Tennant that David Bowie had basic sandwiches on his rider at the Brit Awards.

Tennant featured on Bowie’s 1996 remake of ‘Hallo Spaceboy’ and recalled bumping into him at that year’s BRIT Awards, where he ate a ham baguette. The Pet Shop Boys vocalist shared his story on Dermot O’Leary’s Reel Stories on BBC2. “I remember him backstage at the Brits eating a ham baguette,” he said. “You imagine him to have Indonesian sardines, but there he was with a ham baguette.”

“I loved Bowie. We went to see him at Newcastle City Hall (in the Seventies),” he continued. “I have still got his autograph… That was a big influence.”

Tennant’s tale story emerges four days after American dance musician Moby discussed his love for Bowie in the Metro. He remembered his friend Bowie playing the 1977 hit ‘Heroes’ in his living room and compared himself to feeling like the eponymous character in Wayne’s World when he meets his idol, Alice Cooper.

Moby told the publication: “He was my favourite musician of all time. I used to work just long enough to save money to buy his albums. When we became friends, ostensibly we were peers, but then again very ostensibly because he was David Bowie – and I was not”.

He concluded: “But we were neighbours, we went on tour together, we had holidays together. I tried to keep it together but the entire time we were working on music together, like when we played ‘Heroes’ on acoustic guitar together in my living room, I wanted to fall on the floor like Mike Myers in Wayne’s World does when he meets Alice Cooper.”