David Bowie fans have the chance to own unheard version of ‘Let’s Dance’









Gala Music has partnered with Larry Dvoskin, the songwriter and producer who most notably collaborated with David Bowie, Robert Plant, Bono and The Beach Boys. The new partnership will be marked with the release of a limited series of Bowie-related digital collectables, including a never-before-heard version of the Starman’s 1983 hit ‘Let’s Dance’.

The alternate version of ‘Let’s Dance’ will be available on April 14th on Gala Music’s new platform to celebrate the track and its eponymous album’s 40th anniversary. Fans will have a limited window of time to claim the digital collectable. It arrives alongside other Bowie-related art, with all proceeds donated to MusiCares®, the charitable organisation that provides health and human services to the music community.

The never-before-heard version of ‘Let’s Dance’ was reportedly recorded 19 years after the original in a collaboration between Bowie and Dvoskin. “When I first talked with the executor of the Bowie Estate, he told me he initially planned to listen to my pitch about releasing this as an NFT and then politely pass,” Dvoskin said in a new press release. “But when he pulled up the original 2002 email in which Bowie expressed his enthusiasm for doing the recording, that changed his mind. This was a creative endeavour David never got to see released during his lifetime. We are honouring his wish by releasing it now”.

Adding: “I am, first and foremost, a huge Bowie fan. It would have been a mistake to attempt to copy the original. This is something different. David simply imagined a more dreamy, electronic version. He is the original disruptor of expectations.”

As well as accessing the unreleased ‘Let’s Dance’ version, the Bowie collectables series includes exclusive Bowie-inspired art, which fans can either keep as digital memorabilia or trade the collectables on the secondary market for additional material.

“Gala Music is the first platform I feel confident truly supports artists. It’s thrilling to feel the stars aligning for the 40th anniversary of Let’s Dance,” Dvoskin noted about choosing Gala Music.