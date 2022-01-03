David Bowie’s estate sells his "entire body of work" in landmark $250m publishing deal









David Bowie’s estate has reportedly sold the late singer’s “entire body of work” in a landmark $250m publishing deal.

The deal has reportedly been in the works for several months, but understandably, due to the magnitude of money involved, it was never going to be a straightforward process. Warner-Chappell has acquired the rights to his back catalogue, and everything Bowie released from 1968 until 2016 is now under their ownership.

Warner Chappell Music Co-Chair and CEO Guy Moot confirmed the news. He said: “All of us at Warner Chappell are immensely proud that the David Bowie estate has chosen us to be the caretakers of one of the most groundbreaking, influential, and enduring catalogues in music history. These are not only extraordinary songs but milestones that have changed the course of modern music forever.”

Moot added: “Bowie’s vision and creative genius drove him to push the envelope, lyrically and musically – writing songs that challenged convention changed the conversation, and have become part of the canon of global culture. His work spanned massive pop hits and experimental adventures that have inspired millions of fans and countless innovators, not only in music, but across all the arts, fashion, and media. We are looking forward to tending his unparalleled body of songs with passion and care as we strive to build on the legacy of this most extraordinary human being.”

“I’d like to thank everyone involved with making this wonderful deal happen,” Moot continued, “Including Bill Zysblat, Tom Cyrana, and the entire Bowie team at RZO, attorney Allen Grubman and firm, as well as our very own ‘Team Bowie’ made up of Warner Chappell colleagues Alice Aleksandrovich, Steve Butler, Michael LoBiondo, and David Woirhaye”.

Meanwhile, speaking on behalf of the David Bowie Estate and RZO, Allen Grubman added: “We are truly gratified that David Bowie’s body of music will now be in the capable hands of Warner Chappell Music Publishing. We are sure they will cherish it and take care of it with the greatest level of dignity.”