David Bowie's daughter shares home video on the anniversary of his death









To mark the seventh anniversary of David Bowie‘s passing, his daughter, 22-year-old Alexandria ‘Lexi’ Zahra Jones, has shared a tender home video. After battling cancer in private for 18 months, the musical icon passed away on January 10th, 2016, just two days after his 69th birthday, which also marked the release of his 26th and final album, Blackstar.

Yesterday, Jones shared a photo of herself and her late father alongside a heartwarming clip of the pair messing around on a keyboard. She captioned her post, “7 years ago today. I miss you.”

Users left floods of comments on the post sending Jones their love, including Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet, who wrote, “all the love to u today,” and Kurt Cobain’s daughter Frances Bean, who left an emoji of two hands forming a heart.

Jones is the only daughter of Bowie and his second wife, Iman, who was married to the star from 1992 until his death. She posted a black-and-white image of her and Bowie on Facebook, writing, “For a couple of moments in the immensity of time, we were one.”

Since Bowie’s passing, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has recorded an increase in the use of baby names related to the musician. For example, the use of the name ‘Ziggy’, inspired by Bowie’s 1972 album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, rose from 49 to 136 between 2016 and 2021.