A new David Bowie biopic is in the works from 'Montage of Heck' director









A new David Bowie documentary is in the works with Brett Morgen, known for directing the 2015 Kurt Cobain biopic Montage Of Heck, at the helm.

For the project, Morgen has pieced together thousands of hours worth of footage of the legendary ‘Starman’ to form a sort of collage snapshot of his life.

The project was described to Variety as “neither documentary nor biography, but an immersive cinematic experience built, in part, upon thousands of hours of never before seen material.”

Whilst several music biopics have fallen under scrutiny of late owing to a lack of permission from the artist or their surviving family, it would seem that Bowie’s friend and producer, Tony Visconti, will be working as a producer for the project.

Aside from these titillating details, little is known about the project at present with Morgen and his team keeping it tightly under wraps.

Variety have nevertheless reported that he is aiming to release the documentary at the Sundance film festival in January, with a possible eye on the anniversary date of Bowie’s passing.

If he can craft a more fitting eulogy for the star than the crazy Bowie-esque happenstance that occurred on Celebrity Big Brother, then the project will certainly be worth a watch.