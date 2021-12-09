David Bowie's 75th birthday will be a livestream event









A live stream concert event will be held to celebrate David Bowie‘s 75th birthday, on January 8th, 2022.

Several members of Bowie’s backing bands from over the years, including Earl Slick, Charlie Sexton, Alan Childs, Steve Elson, Mark Guiliana, Omar Hakim, Stan Harrison, Tim Lefebvre, Gerry Leonard and Carmine Rojas, will make appearances, with the event being hosted by longtime Bowie pianist Mike Garson.

“It’s an honour to be able to continue to share David Bowie’s music with the world,” Garson told Rolling Stone. “I’m excited for everyone to be able to experience this very special show we’ve got in store in celebration of what would have been David’s 75th birthday with the bandmates he recorded and performed with, plus a great group of guest artists who he was such an influence to.”

Also set to appear for the concert are actors and musicians who are set to pay tribute to the late rock star, including Gary Oldman, Ricky Gervais, Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott, Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon and John Taylor, Living Colour, Rob Thomas, Walk the Moon, Jake Wesley Rogers, Gail Ann Dorsey, Bernard Fowler, Judith Hill, Gaby Moreno, Gretchen Parlato, Joe Sumner.

Last year, Garson helmed ‘A Bowie Celebration’ livestream for the late singer’s 74th birthday. The live stream was an extension of the concert tours of the same name undertaken by a number of Bowie’s former backing musicians, which were postponed or cancelled in the wake of Covid-19.

Check out the official announcement for the live stream down below. Tickets start at $25.