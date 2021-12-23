Watch Dave Navarro and Anthony Kiedis cover Lou Reed









Legendary Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro and Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis reunited for a live rendition of Lou Reed’s masterpiece ‘Walk On The Wild Side’ on Monday.

The two converged at Navarro’s Above Ground charity concert on December 20th, which raised awareness and funds for mental health issues for people working within the music industry, coming under the wing of the iconic MusiCares programme.

The fundraiser featured a whole host of icons from the rock world. There was an appearance from Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor, Billy Morrison of Billy Idol’s band and more.

During the set, Navarro performed a variety of songs in honour of Lou Reeds glam rock magnum opus, Transformer. He enlisted old friend Kiedis to join him on stage for the 1971 classic, ‘Walk On The Wild Side’, and boy did they pull it off.

The performance was the first time that Navarro and Kiedis have performed onstage together since Navarro left the Red Hot Chili Peppers back in 1997. After the event had finished, Navarro took to his personal Instagram page to thank Kiedis. He said: “Been a very long time since I performed with my brother Anthony! What a magical night”.

Famously, Navarro replaced John Frusciante after the first time he left the band. He joined in 1993, and made one album with them, One Hot Minute, which featured the single ‘Aeroplane’. However, he left the band citing “creative differences”. After his departure, Frusciante rejoined the Chili’s and they released their classic record, Californication.

It’s been a busy period for Navarro. Last month, his new supergroup, NHC, which also features Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney, shared the new single ‘Devil That You Know’. On the other hand, Red Hot Chili Peppers have also been busy as of late, with drummer, Chad Smith, revealing in October that the band were “almost done” with finishing their new album.

Watch Navarro and Kiedis’ performance below.