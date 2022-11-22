Dave Mustaine wants another thrash metal concert with Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax









Dave Mustaine of Megadeth has revealed his hopes of performing in another of the thrash metal big four concerts with Slayer, Metallica and Anthrax. The bands had last played such shows back in 2010 and 2011.

Mustaine was recently asked which guitarists he is in admiration of at the moment and said that he particularly enjoys the playing of Nevermore’s Jeff Loomis, Arch Enemy’s Michael Amott and “the guys from Lamb of God and the guys from Trivium”.

His admiration led him to wonder which bands would be considered the next “big four” of thrash metal, which in turn had him conceive of getting the original big four in a “passing of the torch” concert. While Mustaine didn’t necessarily say which other bands would receive the mantle, he had “a feeling it would include some of the players we already mentioned”.

He said: “I think it would be really cool symbolically if we did something at, like, the LA Coliseum, even if it’s one show and that’s it. Slayer is from Los Angeles, so it would probably make it more convenient for them to go home at night. I personally have been hoping for this for a while, and I keep asking and asking and asking. They’re just not into it. But that’s up to them.”

Then Mustaine noted a failed collaboration with Metallica’s James Hetfield that never happened because of a row over writing credits on the band’s 1982 demo recording No Life ‘Til Leather. Mustaine said: “The last time we talked, it didn’t end very well because we have some memory of a couple of things that took place when I was in the band.”

“I remember it one way, and he is saying that it happened another,” Mustaine added. “But it’s about somebody else – it’s not even him. He’s talking to me on behalf of ‘you know who’ [likely, Lars Ulrich].”