When Dave Mustaine and James Hetfield came to blows









Dave Mustaine’s short time with Metallica was a hell-raising affair destined for disaster. Although his musicianship was never an issue, Mustaine’s personality was a clash from the outset, and it was only going to end in a physical altercation.

Mustaine joined the group in 1981 after responding to an advert placed in a local newspaper by drummer Lars Ulrich. However, there was no honeymoon period, and his tenure with the group was destined to end in tears from the beginning. At the time, Mustaine was all-consumed by his drug and alcohol addiction, which made him a difficult person to be around for his bandmates.

The guitarist never played on an album by the band because he was ejected so quickly after joining Metallica. Despite his short time as a member, four songs he co-wrote appeared on their debut, Kill’ Em All, and a further two that featured on the follow-up, Ride The Lightning.

Tensions were building from the start, and one day, things came to a head, which led to Mustaine becoming persona-non-grata within Metallica’s camp. He brought his dog to rehearsals, and it proceeded to cause utter mayhem by damaging the bassist Ron McGerveney’s car.

James Hetfield was enraged by Mustaine’s canine friend and allegedly kicked the animal, which caused the guitarist to attack him. Speaking to Guitar, Mustaine expressed remorse about the incident and said he should have done things differently.

“It was a dumb thing that I did by taking my dog up to practice, and it was even dumber to punch him,” Mustaine said. “I really respect him, and I respect his playing, and I hope he knows that there are a lot of people out there, like me, that like him as a person and don’t give two fucks about him being in Metallica.”

In 2021, Mustaine spoke to Kerrang about his dismissal from Metallica and shed some light on his “love-hate relationship” with Hetfield. “I saw the thing with James on stage where he was saying that he was going through a rough patch,” he explained. “I was sad to see that because it’s been one of those really weird love-hate relationships. And the whole reason that I ever even pursued any of this was I really liked those guys.”

Mustaine added: “If I didn’t like them I would just say, ‘Fucking flush the toilet and be done with it.’ He’s always been somebody that I really liked playing with. I wished things wouldn’t have ended the way that they did, but que será, será.”

Although Mustaine went on to have a successful career with Megadeth, judging by his comments, his departure from Metallica is still a sour note for him. The guitarist had the opportunity to be part of a rock institution, but his problems stopped him from pursuing his dream, and understandably, it’s a bitter pill to swallow.