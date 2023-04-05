Dave Matthews on Tool: “I love them”









Progressive metal giants Tool have a somewhat unlikely fan: acoustic rock pioneer Dave Matthews. The Dave Matthews Band frontman recently shared his fandom with Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig in an episode of the podcast Time Crisis.

Koening complimented Matthews on his new single ‘Madman’s Eyes’, the first from the band’s upcoming 10th studio album Walk Around the Moon. “I really found the single so surprising and fresh and interesting,” Koening said. “The beginning almost made me think of Tool.”

“Oh, I like that,” Matthews responded. “I like Tool a lot.”

When asked to elaborate on his fandom, Matthews gushed about the Fear Inoculum group. “I love them,” Matthews claimed. “It comes in like it’s a little thunderous. I do like that. I like that. It makes me really happy every time that section comes. Even when we play it live, I feel like it’s just all of the whole band.”

There doesn’t appear to be anything resembling a collaboration between the two acts, but never say never. Dave Matthews Band’s Walk Around the Moon is set for a May 19th release. It will be the band’s first since 2018’s Come Tomorrow.