Dave Grohl shares teaser trailer for 'The Storyteller'







Dave Grohl is, first and foremost a musician. However, over the past decade he’s also carved out a niche as a filmmaker, actor, and even an occasional talk show host.

With his new book The Storyteller, Grohl is looking to add another title to his already-extensive resume: author. To preview the upcoming release, Grohl has shared a trailer on the Foo Fighters official YouTube page detailing some of the wild stories and explaining why he’s publishing a book in the first place.

“I’ve never really been one to collect stuff,” Grohl admits at the outset. “But I do collect moments. My life flashes before my eyes every single day, and in writing this book, I’ve tried to capture those moments as best I can.”

Grohl also explains how the Covid-19 pandemic caused a major change in his work habits, eventually leading to a newfound love for storytelling. “When the lockdown happened I suddenly had nothing to do. I never have nothing to do. I’ve always been creatively restless,” Grohl says.

“So I thought I would spend my time writing these short stories for an Instagram page.” That page, ‘Daves True Stories’, wound up getting a fair amount of traction online, leading to Grohl’s desire to publish a full book.

“Narrowing down the stories to put in this book was the biggest challenge,” Grohl explains. “I could write an entire book about the band Scream [the Washington D.C. hardcore punk that Grohl was a member of in the 1980s]. I could write an entire book about my time in Nirvana. The idea was to choose the stories that best described what it’s like to be behind the curtain and inside of the music, from the drum stool looking out.”

Check out the trailer for The Storyteller down below.

