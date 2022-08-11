Dave Grohl reveals his thoughts on UFOs and aliens









Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has long been revered as one of the most fascinating figures in rock, living a life that many can only dream of. As a musician, his career has been the stuff of pure legend. He started off as a young drumming prodigy in the hardcore scene of the late 1980s before the connections he made eventually brought him into the orbit of Nirvana members Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic.

After this chance meeting, Grohl swiftly joined the Seattle grunge pioneers, and he would prove to be the piece they’d been missing for so long. Not only is he an outstanding drummer, but also a fine songwriter to boot, adding that extra bit of magic to their tracks such as ‘In Bloom’ that in their original format was rather forgettable.

After the tragic death of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain in 1994, Grohl took time away from music before remerging with the first Foo Fighters album in tow, which he wrote and recorded all on his own. Quickly, he shook off the spectre of Nirvana and Cobain and rose to become one of the greatest musicians of all time.

Foo Fighters have been omnipresent in the music industry for the best part of 30 years now, and understandably, the band is inextricably tied to the discussion of aliens and extraterrestrial life because their name is directly lifted from the term ‘Foo Fighter’, a Second World War term for unidentified flying objects (UFOs).

Of the band’s name, he would later lament: “Had I actually considered this to be a career, I probably would have called it something else, because it’s the stupidest fucking band name in the world.”

However, the name stuck, and Grohl’s thoughts on UFOs and aliens have cropped up time and time again in interviews. Recently, when speaking to the BBC when on the promotional run for his autobiography The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Grohl was asked about his opinion on the images of supposed UFOs that the US government released in 2021.

Unsurprisingly, he said: “Oh, I’m a total UFO nerd and I have been for decades. So I’ve been following it – but what’s happening now, I don’t think is new.”

Grohl continued: “I’m of the belief that that we are not alone, and I’m totally okay with that, you know? It doesn’t really change my day too much. But I’m the romantic type. When I look up at the stars I think, ‘God, I hope we’re not alone.’ What a drag that would be.”

The ‘Monkey Wrench’ singer was then asked the hypothetical question of whether he would go and see what was there if an alien beam came on the stage when he and the band were playing. He responded: “Well, we’ve been working on that stage show for a long time! But I wouldn’t want to leave this behind – so maybe I’d invite them over to my place. Why not? Throw a barbecue for some aliens.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.