Dave Grohl to release new album as fictional metal band Dream Widow









Dave Grohl, frontman of Foo Fighters, has just confirmed that he’ll be releasing an album of music he wrote and recorded for the fictional metal outfit Dream Widow. Better still, it’s going to arrive this week.

The news comes shortly after the release of Foo Fighters’ comedy-horror band movie Studio 666, in which Grohl and the rest of Foo Fighters hire a mansion in Encino to record their tenth studio album. Within days of moving in, things take a turn for the worst, and a possessed Dave Grohl begins attacking his bandmates.

As the film progresses, we learn that Foo Fighters aren’t the only band to have met this sinister fate: Decades earlier the frontman of a metal group called Dream Widow was also cursed while making a “lost album” and began murdering his bandmates.

Grohl wrote and recorded Dream Widow’s music for the film, which he will release as an album this week. According to Variety, the “lost album” will arrive digitally this Friday (March 25th) with a physical version arriving later in the year.

The first single of Grohl’s Dream Widow album has already been dropped ‘March of the Insane’ was released last month and sees Grohl deliver classic thrash riffs, over which he screams: “Sing in a villainous choir / Join in a chorus of pain.”

In a three-star review of Studio 666, Far Out wrote: “The film is at its best when it simply lets Grohl and the boys cook on the comedy side. A few references to Pearl Jam, some ball-busting, and increasingly creative ways to conjure up penis-centred imagery flow like a Judd Apatow movie would, while the number of F-bombs dropped brings the film into Martin Scorsese territory. The best part about having six non-actors in the lead roles is that they look genuinely humoured when a good joke lands, and it serves them well.”