Dave Grohl reveals the one rule about talking to Bob Dylan









There are two significant reasons why bands typically support another artist on tour. Usually, it’s to boost their profile by affiliating themselves with a more prominent musician and converting their audience into fans. Alternatively, the motive is money. However, neither explanation rang true when Foo Fighters supported Bob Dylan in 2006.

At the time, Foo Fighters were already a festival headline act and had outgrown the role of a supporting cast member. However, when Dylan comes calling, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn from an all-time great. If Dave Grohl had overlooked the chance to play with one of his musical heroes, it certainly would have been a decision he later regretted.

While the Foos didn’t need the money or exposure from sharing a bill with Dylan, you don’t turn him down when he asks. For their In Your Honor tour, Foo Fighters played two shows in every city: an electric performance at an arena and an intimate acoustic show. The latter was reproduced while on the road with Dylan.

“Being asked by Bob Dylan to go on the road with him is like being knighted or something,” Grohl told Uncut (via Foo’s Archive). “How could we say no? We were asked by the man who turned rock ‘n’ roll from boogie-woogie into bad-ass. Respect and honour, and for us, it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

He continued: “In the end, they decided to go with the acoustic thing – but the fact that Dylan wanted the rock show proves what a bad motherfucker he still is. I was totally blown away by that. If he’s prepared to have a band like us or The Raconteurs or whoever, go out and fuckin’ rock the house before he goes on, then that guy’s more rock ‘n’ roll than anyone I know.”

Understandably, before heading out on the road with Bob, Grohl and the rest of the band were nervous about what he’d be like. They didn’t want to get off on the wrong foot with the musical icon. Fortunately, they knew somebody who gave them crucial advice about staying on his good side.

Grohl revealed: “The guy who plays keyboards with us in the acoustic set-up is Rami Jaffe, from Jakob Dylan’s band, The Wallflowers, so he knows Bob. We all spent weeks asking him, ‘How’s Bob? What’s he like, man?’ He said: ‘Bob’s the coolest guy in the world. He’s totally fuckin’ chilled. But here’s the deal, though. If he’s got the hoodie on with the sunglasses, don’t even fuckin’ think of talking to him. If the hoodie is down and the sunglasses are off, it’s fair game to go and say hello.’ That’s the best advice anybody has given me all year!”

Thankfully, after learning about Dylan’s unwritten rule, Grohl knew when and when not to approach the singer-songwriter, which avoided any unwanted conflict with his hero. If you’re ever fortunate enough to meet Dylan, remember Grohl’s golden piece of advice.

