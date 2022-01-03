Dave Grohl says the new Foo Fighters horror film is “absolutely insane”









Dave Grohl has been talking up Studio 666, the new Foo Fighters horror film, with the frontman describing the project as “absolutely insane”.

The movie, which will be directed by BJ McDonnell, will star Grohl alongside his fellow bandmates Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett & Rami Jaffee, who are all set to play themselves.

“After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level… a full-length feature horror comedy film,” Grohl previously explained in a statement. “Like most things Foo, Studio 666 began with a far fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible,” he added.

“Filmed at the same house where we recorded our latest album Medicine at Midnight – told you that place was haunted! – we wanted to recapture the classic magic that all of our favourite rock and roll movies had, but with a twist: hilarious gore that fucking rocks. And now, with the help of Tom Ortenberg and the team at Open Road Films, we can finally let this cat out of the bag after keeping it our best kept secret for two years. Be ready to laugh, scream, and headbang in your popcorn. Studio 666 will fuck you up”.

The title of the movie is a reference to the band’s personal studios, the original Studio 606 in the basement of Grohl’s house in Virginia. Now, speaking in a new interview with Mojo, Grohl has ramped up the excitement, claiming the film will “it really, really will blow your mind”.

“There’s no other band stupid enough to do this. It’s absolutely insane,” he added. “A couple of scenes, they’re so fucking epic, dude. Just when you think we couldn’t come up with anything more ridiculous…It really, really will blow your mind”.

Due for release on February 25th, see a preview of the movie, below.