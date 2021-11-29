Dave Grohl shares metal cover of Lisa Loeb's 1994 classic song 'Stay'









Kicking off with a cover of Lisa Loeb’s 1994 hit ‘Stay (I Missed You)’, Dave Grohl has introduced another set of ‘Hanukkah Sessions’, following the success of the Covid-induced project in 2020.

While Grohl is non-Jewish and thus doesn’t celebrate Hanukkah himself, his producer, Greg Kurtston, with whom he has teamed up once again, does celebrate the holiday. The ongoing series sees the Foo Fighters frontman share covers by Jewish artists throughout the eight days of Hanukkah.

Grohl marked the beginning of the holiday on Twitter last night (November 28th), writing: “Welcome back to the menorah, y’all,” before going on to kick off the Hanukkah Sessions with a cover by Lisa Loeb, a singer-songwriter he described as “one of Dallas, Texas’ favourite Jewish daughters. So put on your coffee shop spectacles and your Betsey Johnson dress and have a listen to this”.

The 2020 ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ saw Grohl take on such covers as Drake’s ‘Hotline Bling’, Beastie Boys’ ‘Sabotage’ and Peaches’ ‘Fuck The Pain Away’, amongst many others. The sessions culminated with a rendition of The Velvet Underground’s Loaded track ‘Rock And Roll’, and at the bottom of the screen, Grohl had written a caption that read: “As 2020 comes to a close and another Hanukkah ends (my first!) I am reminded of the two things that have gotten me through this year: music and hope”.

Grohl went on to explain his motivations behind the sessions, writing: “This project, which initially began as a silly idea, grew to represent something much more important to me. It showed me that the simple gesture of spreading joy and happiness goes a long way, and as we look forward, we should all make an effort to do so, no matter how many candles are left to light on the menorah”.

Dave Grohl’s ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ instalments will continue to be released days until the final day of the holiday on December 6th. Elsewhere, Foo Fighters shared a hilarious new music video for their track ‘Love Dies Young’. The single is taken from their tenth studio offering ‘Medicine At Midnight’, released back in February.