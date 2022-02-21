Dave Grohl's favourite Led Zeppelin album









In the late 1960s, Led Zeppelin would thrust themselves out of what was a bustling London music scene armed with a devilish creative streak, one that would see them revamp the world of alternative music, changing the landscape of rock and roll from its soft leanings and into a darker, more sinister world.

With vocalist Robert Plant leading the way, backed by the uncompromising guitarist Jimmy Page, bassist John Paul Jones and the relentless and almost intimidating drumming of John Bonham, Led Zeppelin had a sense of rage running through their blood, and it would immediately propel them to the top of the pile

While the debate will rumble on, many fans of Led Zep fiercely argue that the band were the earliest pioneers of hard rock, creating the formative footprints of what was to become heavy metal. All four members were undisputed masters of the craft and, when pulled together, created a simply unstoppable ball of creativity.

Famed for iconic tracks such as ‘When the Levee Breaks’, ‘Immigrant Song’, ‘Whole Lotta Love’, ‘Kashmir‘ and countless others, Led Zep continued to build on their reputation as one of the most technical and free-flowing outfits of all time. While their legacy speaks for itself, the sounds of Led Zeppelin can be heard within the undercurrents of contemporary music, their influence gently seeping into the radio waves on a daily basis.

While everyone from the likes of Jack White, Aerosmith, Soundgarden, Wolfmother, Kings of Leon, Queens of The Stone Age, Radiohead and countless others have voiced just how much Led Zep had impacted their creative vision, it is Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer that is the artist who flies that flag the highest.

A known lover of the band, Grohl’s admiration of John Bonham is well-trodden ground – you only need to cite the various tattoos that he dons of Bonham’s ‘Three Rings’ symbol to understand the level of fandom. “Heavy Metal would not exist without Led Zeppelin, and if it did, it would suck,” Grohl once said. “I’m obsessed with Led Zeppelin and have been since I was a teenager,” he added.

Grohl continued: “Led Zeppelin, and John Bonham’s drumming, especially, opened up my ears,” he explained, before adding: “I was into hardcore punk rock; reckless, powerful drumming, a beat that sounded like a shotgun firing in a cement cellar”.

As part of a feature on Far Out exploring Dave Grohl’s ten favourite albums, it is unsurprising a Led Zep number would appear: “Led Zeppelin completely moulded the way I play the drums. No one can deny that band anything. All their albums are great”.

When naming his favourite albums of all time, the Foos singer said: “I prefer Houses Of The Holy and In Through The Out Door to their first two, but Coda was the best, ‘cos ‘Bonzo’s Montreux’ was on it – John Bonham’s one drum symphony. I stayed up many a night working on that one. I’ll play it for you right now if you want!”.

