Dave Grohl cooks for 500 homeless people in Los Angeles









Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl recently spent time cooking barbecue for the homeless outside Los Angeles. As part of the Hope Mission charity fund, Grohl worked for 16 hours behind the grill, telling TMZ, “got some sleep here and there in the parking lot while the meat was getting smoked”.

Hope Mission is a non-profit organisation that aims to give back to the community to “prevent, reduce and eliminate poverty, hunger and homelessness. We do this by offering immediate assistance and long-term solutions”. Some of the food on Grohl’s menu included pork butt, brisket, cabbage, coleslaw, and beans.

The charity event is not Grohl’s first step as a BBQ chef. When talking to Bon Appetit, Grohl mentioned his first stint behind the grill working with firefighters fighting the forest fires in Malibu, saying, “What really got me cooking for a crowd were the Malibu fires. I wanted to cook for everyone who was displaced. I ended up barbecuing hundreds of pounds of meat and bringing care packages to the fire stations, just to say thank you. Those guys were heroes”.

The relief effort for Hope Mission helped feed 500 people in need. In addition to catering for relief, Grohl had previously opened Backbeat BBQ, which he called “my one-man catering company. I didn’t want to open a restaurant, but I did want to pull up at a Slayer show or a Harley dealership or a church or the L.A. Food Bank benefit and cook. It’s kinda cool that I’m able to do that”.

Grohl tends to look at his grilling the same way he approaches music: “You prepare a meal as you would record in a studio. And you serve it as you would perform live. When people come back for seconds, well, that’s your encore”.

See more The amazing Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters volunteered with The Hope Mission in LA and cooked BBQ for 16 hours serving just about 500 meals to the homeless as well as paid all expenses to make it possible. I love stories like this. 💙 pic.twitter.com/oqMbiXMI2G — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) February 28, 2023

See more Dave Grohl out there doing the Lord’s work. pic.twitter.com/kFCzdXhWPe — WhatserName (@IamEveryDayPpl) February 26, 2023

See more So, without telling anyone, Dave Grohl brought his giant smoker and cooked/fed barbecue and sides for 500 folks at Hope Mission in L.A. during the storms. Paid for it all. Worked 16 hours. So, when the aliens get here and ask “who’s in charge?”, I think we take them to Dave… https://t.co/CFIH4GOsfb pic.twitter.com/6BrUqjsgA6 — Liz Allman Seccuro (@LizSeccuro) February 28, 2023