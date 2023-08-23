Dave Grohl, Chad Smith and Shane Hawkins perform classic rock covers in pizza bar









Fan footage has captured the moment that Dave Grohl, Chad Smith and Shane Hawkins joined the covers band Chevy Metal to perform a series of classic rock tracks at a pizza bar.

The stars converged on Rock N Roll Pizza Bar in Simi Valley, California on the evening of August 21st following a cryptic hint on the band’s social media pages. Together, the guest stars played an array of famous tunes form Chevy Metal’s typical arsenal.

The covers band were formed by the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Now, his teenage son is taking up the mantle to play with the band. He welcomed with him Grohl and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

During the course of the evening in the intimate venue, the band rattled off covers of hits and rarities from Thin Lizzy, The Kinks, Van Halen, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, Black Sabbath and others in a near-20 song setlist.

Who are Chevy Metal?

They are a self-proclaimed “70s dirt rock cover band” that Taylor Hawkins formed in 2013 during a break from the Foo Fighters. They pride themselves on not only playing the hits but also some “deep cuts”.

The band initially consisted of his longtime friends Wiley Hodgden and Mick Murphy. Now, however, it has a rotating cast of members and clearly a few guest stars to call upon when needed too. Recently, Shane Hawkins has made a few appearances in the band.

You can check out the fan footage from their recent show at Rock N Roll Pizza Bar below.