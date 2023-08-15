Darren Kent, ‘Game of Thrones’ actor, dead at 36









Game of Thrones actor Darren Kent has died aged 36 following a long illness, his agency have confirmed.

In a statement, Carey Dodd Associates posted: “It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday. His parents and best friend by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. RIP my friend.”

The late English actor graduated from the prestigious Italia Conti drama school in 2007 before embarking on an impressive career. Most notably, he portrayed a goat-herder in the series four finale of Game of Thrones, but he also appeared in the long-running BBC soap EastEnders last year.

Kent also recently featured in Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves, released earlier this year. In 2012, he won ‘Best Actor’ at the Van D’Or Awards for his role as Danny in the short Sunnyboy, filmed in his native Essex.

He suffered from a rare skin condition, similar to his character in Sunnyboy, who was unable to carry out an ordinary teenage life due to his health problems.

Outside of acting, Kent was also a director, he was behind the camera for an episode of the television series Happy Hours and the award-winning short-film You Know Me.

Screenwriter Ben Trebilcook paid tribute to Kent on social media: “Love and thoughts to the friends and family of our talented, caring soul of a friend, Darren Kent, who sadly passed away on Friday. Darren, an Essex writer, actor and director, directed our award winning short You Know Me. A true character who was Always creating and forever upbeat and encouraging, Darren will be sorely missed.”

Meanwhile, Lee Mead wrote: “Darren was an amazing human being and so special. Always giving of his time to people and always so positive. A fine actor too and he achieved so much as well. Such heartbreaking news.”

