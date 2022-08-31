The dark truth behind one of The Beatles' most erotic songs









The Beatles aren’t known for their eroticism. By and large, they left that to The Rolling Stones. Still, there are a couple of songs written by the various members of the Fab Four that quiver with a certain sensual romance. Take ‘Maybe I’m Amazed’ from Paul McCartney’s first solo album, where he does his best to shed off his ‘cute image’ and howls for Linda like never before.

Then there’s ‘Why Don’t We Do It In The Road?” but it turns out it was written about monkeys. Beyond that, The Beatles’ discography contains only minor references to sex and very few songs that use sex as their subject matter. However, one other song focuses on the predatory sexual advances of a certain Maharishi.

John Lennon was never afraid of using material from his own life in his songs. By the mid-1960s, the musician had taken a leaf out of Dylan’s book and started writing in a more autobiographical style, crafting classic tracks like ‘She Said She Said’ and ‘In My Life’. Later, during The Beatles’ trip to India in 1968, John started writing songs based on real people. Take ‘Dear Prudence’, for example, about Mia Farrow’s sister. ‘Sexy Sadie’, meanwhile, focuses on Mia herself, though she is not the titular Sadie.

The Beatles’ time in India was a highly publicised affair and ended as a far cry from the secluded getaway Harrison had originally envisioned. As well as their respective wives, The Beatles invited fellow musicians Donovan and Mike Love, not to mention both Farrow sisters. For a while, everything was as tranquil as the gang had hoped, but things turned much darker after a rumour surfaced that the Maharishi had harassed and potentially even raped Mia Farrow.

Lennon promptly confronted the Maharishi: “I was the spokesman – whenever the dirty work came, I actually had to be the leader – and I said ‘We’re leaving,'” John recalled during a conversation with Rolling Stone. “‘Why?’ he asked, and all that shit and I said, ‘Well, if you’re so cosmic, you’ll know why.'” Just before returning to England, John sat down to vent his frustrations and ended up with ‘Sexy Sadie’.

“It was the last piece I wrote before I left,” he told Playboy. Initially, the piece featured the line “Ma-ha-rishi, what have you done, you made a fool”. Later, George Harrison told Lennon that it sounded ridiculous and that it would be better to change ‘Maharishi’ to ‘Sexy Sadie’.

Harrison’s suggestion was likely informed by his lack of faith in the initial rumour. “Someone started the nasty rumour about Maharishi, which swept the media for years,” George said in Anthology “[But] this whole piece of bullshit was invented. Just go ask Mia Farrow”. Lennon, meanwhile, remained quiet on the subject, although he was probably thankful that he’d taken George’s advice and not accused the Maharishi directly.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

.