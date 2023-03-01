Dark Star Pictures secure rights to Stephen King documentary ‘King on Screen’









Its been reported that Dark Star Pictures has obtained North American rights to King on Screen, the documentary charting the literary career of horror author Stephen King. Former actor turned filmmaker Daphné Baiwir will direct the project King has approved.

Deadline reported Dark Star Pictures President Michael Repsch’s statement: “Daphné has done a spectacular job of showcasing the talented filmmakers who brought the work of Stephen King to life in moving images. As a lifelong King fan, I could not be more excited to bring this film to audiences across North America and have it as a part of the Dark Star family.”

King on Screen will allow King fans to see the directors who have created the adaptations of the author’s work to the big screen, including Frank Darabont, who directed the adaptations of The Shawshank Redemption in 1994 and The Green Mile in 1999. The documentary will outline and explore the countless film and series adaptations of the author’s writing since 1976.

Other directors include ABC’s The Stand’s director Mick Garris and Mike Flanagan, who directed Gerald’s Game and The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep.

King has overseen over 80 features from his bestselling novels and short stories, ranging from supernatural horror to mystery thriller. The 2017 adaptation of his 1986 novel It, directed by Andy Muschietti, is one of contemporary horror’s most successful works and is the highest-grossing horror film at a worldwide gross of over $700million.

Rob Reiner’s 1986 re-telling of King’s 1982 novella The Body, Stand By Me, is cited as one of the greatest films of all time, alongside the adaptations of The Green Mile and The Shawshank Redemption. Rob Savage is behind the director’s chair for the adaptation of The Boogeyman, the upcoming King adaptation based on his 1978 short story, which is set to be released June 2nd.

The documentary King on Screen, which Sebastien Cruz produces, will arrive at theatres this summer.