Danny Trejo names his favourite role of his career









American actor Danny Trejo has enjoyed a prolific career in Hollywood, amassing well over 300 acting credits since his first film appearance in 1985. Navigating through roles ranging from stern-faced criminals to heroic and humorous characters, Trejo’s rugged on-screen persona has been embraced in many genres, enabling him to work with a wide array of filmmakers and actors.

From action-packed blockbusters to independent dramas, his unmistakable demeanour and compelling performances have always stolen scenes, regardless of the size of his role. Finding a niche in playing the antagonist, or at least ‘morally ambiguous’ characters, Trejo’s roles have consistently showcased a hard-edged toughness masked with a stoic exterior and an often-volatile and violent temperament.

Whether portraying a vengeful federal in Robert Rodriguez’s Machete or the terrifying knife-throwing assassin in Desperado, the former inmate-turned-actor has always brought a unique charisma and authenticity to his performances. His distinctive look and seasoned acting capabilities have established him as a beloved and respected figure in the film industry.

However, one role still stands out amongst the numerous characters in his extensive filmography. Engaging in a candid conversation on the Now or Never podcast, Trejo opened up about his career – particularly a role that has brought him to the forefront of Hollywood’s collective conscience. Asked which was his favourite, the actor thought briefly before answering: “You know what I loved? Heat.“

Referencing the dozens of excellent directors he’s worked with and films he’s worked on, Trejo explained how he “loved them all” but explained his choice of Michael Mann’s 1995 action thriller as his favourite because it “really got me to play with, like, the big guys. De Niro, Pacino, Val Kilmer. It was amazing”.

Trejo played the role of Trejo, a member of a high-stakes robbery crew led by Robert De Niro’s character, Neil McCauley. Set against the sprawling cityscape of Los Angeles, the film explores the complex dynamics between McCauley’s crew and a group of dedicated detectives led by Al Pacino’s Vincent Hanna – and has become a cult classic ever since, with Christopher Nolan citing it as a reference for his Batman trilogy.

Trejo’s role, though not massive in screen time, played a pivotal part in the unfolding drama and tragic trajectory of the film’s narrative – and, more importantly, it offered him the opportunity to share the screen with heavyweights like De Niro and Pacino, and demonstrate his capacity to embed himself seamlessly amongst acting royalty. And it was this, ultimately, that cemented the role in Trejo’s heart as his favourite. “I think that movie [Heat] pushed my stock up, you know? It let producers know that I’m not a waste of money and that I can hold my own with the big guys,” Trejo explained. “And the report that everyone got about me was ‘I work hard’.”